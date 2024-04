A woman has been injured in an alleged assault in Kilkenny this morning.

Gardaí were called to Kilcreene Hospital between 8 and 8:15am responding to a call which claimed a staff member had been assaulted.

It’s understood she’s since been treated at St Luke’s Hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

Gardaí remain at the scene and their investigations are ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilkenny city Garda Station on 056 777 5000.