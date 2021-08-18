Emergency services dealing with crash on Dublin Road in Kilkenny

Emergency services are dealing with a two-vehicle incident on the Dublin Road in Kilkenny.

It’s understood to involve a truck and a jeep and happened in the Leggettsrath area, close to the Ormonde Business Park entrance, just before 5pm.

Gardaí are out directing traffic while at least two units of the fire brigade, as well as a third vehicle, are also in attendance.

It’s typically a busy route, in particular this time of the evening, so motorists are asked to avoid if possible.

No injuries have as yet been reported.