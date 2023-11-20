Gardaí from Carlow and Kilkenny discover driver just 14-years of age behind wheel of car taken without its owner’s permission

A 14-year-old was discovered driving by Gardaí over the weekend.

Roads policing teams from Carlow and Kilkenny noticed a vehicle pulling out of a local premises at approx 11:30pm on Saturday night with no lights on.

It then appeared that the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, had no NCT and the car had been taken without the permission of its owner who had apparently left the keys in the ignition.

In a social media posting, Gardaí say “There were all the ingredients present for a devastating fatal collision, not an accident as people so often say. On this occasion, the dice rolled favourably and the outcomes are manageable.”