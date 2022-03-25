Gardaí from Kilkenny and Carlow were on duty for the Royal visit to Waterford

The Royal visit takes in Tipperary today with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall due in Cahir and Cashel.

In Cahir, they’ll go to the farmers’ market and meet students and community groups.

Then they’re going to Cashel, visiting the Rock of Cashel and a local cultural centre.

On Thursday, local Gardaí from Carlow and Kilkenny were among those on hand to welcome the couple to Waterford.

Today marks the end of the Royal couples 6th official visit to Ireland since 2015.