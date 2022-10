Sergeant Gary Gordan from the Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit has appealed to drivers to use their lights and slow down while driving in bad weather this weekend.

Gardaí are conducting extra checkpoints over the bank holiday weekend and have noticed a number of cars driving without lights in the darker evenings and wet weather.

Sergeant Gordon asked for motorists to be considerate of their safety over the festive weekend and to leave six lengths between cars to allow for breaking distances