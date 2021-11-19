Gardaí have ‘serious concern’ for welfare of missing Wexford man

Help’s being sought in locating a man who’s missing from Wexford Town.

52-year-old Joe Delaney was last seen on Sunday, 14th November when he discharged himself from Wexford General Hospital.

Gardaí say they have serious concern for his welfare.

He’s described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height.

Anyone with information on Joe’s whereabouts should contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.