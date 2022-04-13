Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny issue fresh warning about bogus callers after local woman was driven to her bank to get cash

A fresh warning about bogus callers has been issued.

Local Gardaí are urging people to be on alert and to take note of car registrations if their suspicions are raised by a cold-caller to their door offering any kind of services or items for sale.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon says they’ve had cases of people being victimised and tricked into paying large sums of money for services.

He said in recent weeks a woman was even driven to the bank to get the cash, telling KCLR Live “She employed the services of somebody to carry out work for a nominal price which ended up twenty-fold by the time that the job was done”.

He had this plea “We’re asking people just to you decide when you need this work done, the cold-caller coming to you and often the service is not the way to go; use reputable people, everybody in our community our rural communities, knows somebody who carries out that type of work so stop, pause, take your time, be nice about it and say ‘I’m not ready to get that done leave your number here and I’ll contact you in future if I need to get it done’ but report the matter to somebody as well”.