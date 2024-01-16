Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny remind licensed gun owners to ensure every measure’s taken to store their firearms safely and securely

KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí are calling on licensed gunowners to ensure every measure’s taken to store their firearms safely and securely.
At least three local properties have seen such items taken during recent burglaries.
Sgt Conor Egan says there are considerable obligations that need to be met both in the home and while travelling to a shoot.
