Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny warn of latest phishing scam

With many outlets closed and purchasing taking place online, Gardaí are reminding you to take care.

A number of people have received texts or emails that appear to come from a postal service or logistics company.

The messages indicate that there’s a missing small payment from a parcel delivery, usually amounting to about €1 to €3, with this payment required in order to receive the package.

However the link supplied, when clicked on, links to a website which has been set up by a criminal organisation with the purpose of phishing personal and payment data which is then later used for fraudulent and unsolicited payments without the knowledge or permission of the victim.

Gardaí are appealing for you to be aware and to report any such activity that you’re concerned about to your local Garda Station – you’ll find details of yours here