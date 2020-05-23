Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny were out in force for National Slow Down Day

Huge efforts were made by Gardaí across Carlow and Kilkenny as part of National Slow Down Day.

Speed cameras were set up across the county to remind people to be mindful when driving.

A total of over 126,000 vehicles were checked with more than a thousand drivers clocked going above the speed.

One of the highest detected was in Cashel, Co. Tipperary where a vehicle was going at a speed of 201km/hr.

The 24 hour period ended at 7am this morning.