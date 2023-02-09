Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a fatality involving an e-scooter.

It’s understood that a local man in his 60s came off a scooter after hitting a bollard on the cycle track at Burrin Manor late last night.

The scene is being examined today (Thursday).

The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday night.

His body has been removed to St Luke’s Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardai say a file has been prepared for the coroner.