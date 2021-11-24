Gardaí in Carlow investigating incident in which a woman was followed home and robbed

A woman was followed home and robbed in one of two serious incidents being investigated by Gardaí in Carlow.

They are trying to track down the occupants of a dark-coloured saloon car who snatched a handbag from a woman in the Lidl carpark at around 7 o’clock last evening (Tuesday, 23rd November).

A short time before that happened another woman was followed home to Nurney from the Tesco supermarket carpark in the town and subsequently assaulted and robbed.

Crime prevention officer Sergeant Peter McConnon appealed for information on this & other crimes on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin this morning – hear that in full here: