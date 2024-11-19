If you’ve noticed suspicious activity in the Tullow area recently, Gardaí want to hear from you.

In particular they’re appealing for information regarding the burglary of a shed in Tankardstown across Sunday (10th November) and Monday (11th November) last.

Sgt Conor Egan has told KCLR News; “Tools comprising a 50 litre compressor, an angel grinder and a 50 meter long extension lead were stolen from the shed, my colleagues in Tullow are appealing to anybody who may have seen anything out of the ordinary in the Tankardstown area between 6pm last Sunday evening and 9am last Monday morning, or again have CCTV or dashcam, to contact my colleagues in Tullow”.