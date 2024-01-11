Gardaí in Carlow reiterate appeal for information after an assault left a man with ‘nasty injuries’

Investigations continue into an assault in Carlow town last Friday.

A man was injured in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack at Bridge Street, between Hosey’s Post Office and the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, just after 6:30pm.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News; “A man in his fifties was walking there, he was punched in the face by an unknown assailant, now the assailant is believed to be a young male who appeared to be part of a larger group of young people of both female and male but they were not involved it was just the one assailant”.

He adds; “Some nasty injuries the injured party sustained, facial injuries consisting of a swollen jaw and a chipped tooth as a result of the assault and it did require medical treatment, my colleagues in Carlow are investigating and we are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of Fairgreen, Bridge Street, New Oak estate who may have seen the assault or an altercation or indeed anybody who may have CCTV or dashcam to contact us”.

Sgt Egan believes somebody must have seen something, noting; “Given the location, the time of the evening and considering how busy this area would have been around this time we believe there must have been some witnesses out there and we just appeal for them to contact us if they did see anything”.

And he says if you do witness something of a similar nature, don’t get involved but do do something; “It mightn’t necessarily be a good idea to intervene but don’t do nothing, do something; make a scream, make a call out, ring 999, just draw attention to it someway but just don’t walk away and pretend it didn’t happen please”.