Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating after man sustains facial cut in alleged assault in Callan
Witnesses are asked to come forward
One man sustained a cut to his cheek following an alleged assault in Callan last night.
It’s understood the male in his thirties had gotten into a verbal altercation with two others on Green Street.
He didn’t require medical attention.
Gardaí say they’re investigating and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or who has dashcam footage to get in touch.