Gardaí in Kilkenny set to mark the centenary of An Garda Síochána later this week

The centenary of An Garda Síochána is set to be marked in Kilkenny.

The Irish policing force was established in 1922 and some of those currently serving are expected to take part in an event this Friday afternoon to celebrate its 100-year existence.

They’re due to walk in formal attire in a parade which starts on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle before a number of invited guests.

After this, excellent policing awards and long service certificates will be presented.

It follows last month’s presentation to Gardaí in Carlow from the county council. (More on that here).