Gardaí in Kilkenny warn motorists to be conscious of road conditions after a number of crashes

Gardaí are warning drivers to be conscious of the road conditions following heavy rain overnight and this morning.

A number of minor crashes have been reported around Kilkenny in particular, including one on the N78 Castlecomer / Kilkenny road close to the Cave Bar last night (Monday, 1st August).

Eyewitnesses have told KCLR News that just after 8pm one car was seen on its roof while another was in a ditch.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported but considerable damage was done.

Anybody heading out is advised to proceed with caution after a good deal of rainfall’s taken place since Sunday’s dry spell