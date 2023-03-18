Gardaí increase presence on Carlow and Kilkenny roads with 50% more checkpoints for bank holiday weekend

There will be a big increase in the number of Gardai on the roads of Carlow and Kilkenny over the remainder of the bank holiday weekend.

A 50-percent increase in the number of checkpoints is being planned as part of the road safety campaign.

Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says he’s drafted in extra numbers, saying “We have a big operation right through to Monday night, and on the Roads Policing Unit, I’ve allocated an increased amount of checkpoints across the weekend in counties Carlow and Kilkenny. You should see an awful lot of Gardaí, we’ve brought in a lot of additional resources in Roads Policing, to cover the whole weekend.”