Gardai investigate a number of house burglaries in Carlow

Cash and jewellery have been stolen in two burglaries in east Carlow.

A sum of cash was taken from a home Sandbrook, Ballon on Wednesday morning after the house was ransacked.

It happened between 9.30am and 10.30am.

A little while later thieves smashed the glass in the back door to break into a house in Coppiragh in Tullow.

Again the house was ransacked and a small quantity of jewellery was taken.

This one took place between 10.30am and midday and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area are asked to contact Tullow Garda Station.