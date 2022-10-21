Gardaí investigate arson attacks in Carlow housing estate overnight

A Garda investigation has been launched after two cars were set alight in a Carlow housing estate overnight.

They were alerted to a car on fire in the driveway of a home in New Oak Estate at around 2.15am.

The flames spread to the house and two people were evacuated and taken to hospital as a precaution.

As the emergency services responded it became evident that a second vehicle had also been set alight nearby.

Carlow fire service dealt with the blazes and both scenes were preserved by Gardaí overnight.

The cars – a grey Volkswagen Passat and a silver VW Polo – have since been removed for technical examinations.

A text alert has been issued to the community about the incidents appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward in confidence to Carlow Garda station.