FeaturedKCLR News

Gardaí investigate arson attacks in Carlow housing estate overnight

Two cars were set alight in New Oak Estate and the flames from one spread to a house

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke21/10/2022
An Garda Síochána (Pixabay)
An Garda Síochána (Pixabay)

A Garda investigation has been launched after two cars were set alight in a Carlow housing estate overnight.

They were alerted to a car on fire in the driveway of a home in New Oak Estate at around 2.15am.

The flames spread to the house and two people were evacuated and taken to hospital as a precaution.

As the emergency services responded it became evident that a second vehicle had also been set alight nearby.

Carlow fire service dealt with the blazes and both scenes were preserved by Gardaí overnight.

The cars – a grey Volkswagen Passat and a silver VW Polo – have since been removed for technical examinations.

A text alert has been issued to the community about the incidents appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward in confidence to Carlow Garda station.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke21/10/2022