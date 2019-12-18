KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí investigate sudden death in Kilkenny city
Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 40’s in Kilkenny yesterday.
His body was discovered in a house on the Waterford Road, Kilkenny at around 7 o clock yesterday evening.
His body remains at the scene which is preserved pending examination by the State Pathologist.
The family of the deceased man has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed.
Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.