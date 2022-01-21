Gardaí investigate sudden death of a man in Carlow

The sudden death of a man in Carlow Town is being investigated by Gardaí.

Emergency services were called to the Staplestown Road post office before midday following reports that a man had collapsed.

He was tended to by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

The services of the State Pathologist have been requested and it’s also understood that a crime scene’s been declared at a house nearby on Pollerton Road.

Gardaí say the next stage of their investigation will depend on the outcome of a post mortem which is due to take place at University Hospital Waterford.