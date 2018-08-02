Gardaí investigating burglaries in North Kilkenny which happened this week

Gardaí say they think a theft and a burglary that happened on the same night in North Kilkenny this week are more than likely linked.

Overnight on Monday into Tuesday, sheds and outhouses at a house in Gathabawn were broken into and a substantial amount of tools like chainsaws, angle grinders, and up to 500 litres of diesel were taken.

Meanwhile, on the same night in nearby Johnstown, a twin-axel aluminium trailer worth 2,500 euro was stolen.

Garda Andy Neill says they think the trailer was taken first and used to cart away the items in Gathabawn.