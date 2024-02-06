Gardaí investigating latest spate of break-ins to cars after four targeted on outskirts of Kilkenny city and in Callan

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the latest spate of break-ins to vehicles.

Two cars were struck on Sunday night on the outskirts of Kilkenny city, at Cyprus Grove in Loughboy and at Castle Oaks in the Breagagh Valley before two more in the Friary Walk / Clashacollare area of Callan were targeted.

Cash and property were taken from some.

Anybody with information is asked to contact any Garda Station.