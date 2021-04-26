Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing man who’s believed to have been murdered

Gardaí have issued a further appeal for information on a Tipperary man missing from Co Laois for more than two years, believed murdered.

William Delaney was living in Portlaoise and aged 56-years-old when last seen on 30th January 2019.

That morning he’d left Portlaoise General Hospital where he’d been a patient and collected his welfare payment at Portlaoise Post Office before calling to visit a relative in Monasterevin, Co Kildare at about 3pm that afternoon.

The relation wasn’t at home but William was seen outside the premises which is situated on the old Cork-Dublin Road directly opposite a local landmark known as the Hazel Hotel.

His family reported him missing on 6th March, 2019.

Three months later, Gardaí received information claiming the man had been killed and his body buried at a location in Laois. However, despite a comprehensive search surrounding the Rock of Dunamaise, no remains were found.

Gardaí issued an appeal about a fortnight ago and again today, on what would have been William’s 59th birthday.

It’s their belief that people in the community have information but have not yet come forward and they ask those people to now consider doing that.