Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Milandzi Sathekge (33) who was reported missing from his home in Dunamaggin, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday, 19th April 2025.

Milandzi was last seen in Dunamaggin on 19th April 2025 at approximately 5am.

Milandzi is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Milandzi was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Milandzi’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Mildandzi’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.