Gardaí issue description of suspect in last night’s Carlow Town robbery

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed a robbery at a Carlow Town supermarket to contact them.

It happened at Iceland just off the Tullow Road just after 8pm.

A man was seen leaving from the rear of the building and headed towards the Tullow Road.

Garda Niamh Doran says they want to hear from anybody who was in the area, especially those with dashcam footage.

She has this description of the suspect “Possibly six foot in height, well built, he was wearing a grey army style camouflage jacket which is quite distinctive, grey hoodie underneath the jacket, a dark covered Liverpool tracksuit bottoms and blue Nike runners, now the gentleman was wearing a facemask but the facemask wasn’t covering his nose and he had black gloves, possibly in his late thirties, early forties”.