Gardaí issue renewed appeal as today marks 25 years since Wexford woman Fiona Sinnott disappeared

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information as today marks the the 25th anniversary of Fiona Sinnott’s disappearance.

Fiona was last seen on the 8th February 1998 in Broadway, Co. Wexford.

The mother of one had been socialising with friends at Butler’s pub in the village. She left around midnight and that was the last confirmed sighting of her.

No one has been charged in connection with the investigation into her disappearance and murder.

Gardaí believe there are people in the Broadway area of Co. Wexford who have information vital to this investigation.

It’s hoped with the passage of time, it is possible that persons who have not spoken to Gardaí to date, or who spoke to Gardaí over the past 25 years but possibly have more information that they can provide, are now in a position to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.

+++