Gardai in Kilkenny issue warning after latest scam calls

Gardai are investigating a new scam where a caller pretended to be working for the fraud squad in an attempt to get an older woman’s credit card details.

The woman, who lives in the Kilkenny area, alerted gardai to the incident.

She recieved the call from a foreign number earlier this week but didn’t handover any information to the scammer.

Crime Prevention officer, Sgt Peter McConnon says gardai or financial institutions never look for sensitive information like this over the phone.

Meanwhile, a local man in his eighties has been telling KCLR that he’s been receiving an influx of scam calls recently.

Speaking on our The Way It Is show Jimmy Walsh from Callan said they’ve been coming about three times a week for the past month or more.

While most of them have to do with bank accounts or computer issues one he answered on Monday claimed the English Government was taking a law suit against him.