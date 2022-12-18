Gardaí issue warning following oil theft in Kilkenny

Heartless thieves left a home in Kilkenny without heat during the coldsnap.

The oil was stolen from a house in Upper Garringreen on the Johnswell Road between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Gardaí are warning that we should check oil levels frequently and consider having security measures in and around oil tanks.

They also say you need to be particularly vigilant after a delivery, and that some thieves may return to steal replacement oil following the initial theft.

They’re appealing for all suspicious activity to be reported to Gardaí.