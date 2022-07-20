Gardaí issue warning to people in Carlow and Kilkenny selling items online after a local woman was scammed for more than €200

Gardaí have issued a warning for locals selling goods online.

It’s after a woman in Carlow was scammed out of more than €200 when she put a dress for sale on an online platform.

Garda Andy Neil says the victim realised too late in this case what had happened after getting interest from a prospective buyer; “The person selling it was then asked to click on this insurance link to insure the item for however much and they actually ended up clicking on it twice and then realised, it hit them like a lead balloon, that they’d been scammed out of €215.98”.