Gardaí are reiterating an appeal for witnesses to an incident of car damage in Kilkenny city last month.

It happened at about 1am on Friday, the 1st of March, on St Joseph’s Road in the Butts area.

Inspector Paul Donohoe has been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace that some people reported hearing a ‘loud bang’ at the time.

