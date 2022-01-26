Gardai investigate link between two letterbox arson attacks in Bagenalstown

Gardaí say they are not ruling out a link in what they’re calling two extremely serious incidents in Bagenalstown over the weekend.

Letterboxes were set alight at two homes within a few hours of each other in the County Carlow town.

The first incident happened at Kilcarrig Street at about 5:30pm on Saturday where the occupant’s attention was drawn to the smell of smoke.

The second attack was on Barrow Lane between 11:50am and 12:50pm, the fire was noticed by somebody passing by.

Some damage was done to the house’s front doors but nobody was injured in either incident.

But Garda Andy Neil says that doesn’t take from the serious and dangerous nature of the attacks.

He’s appealling for anyone with information to contact their local Garda Station: ”It would be difficult not to link them. Sometimes people may have suspicions and it is okay to call us. People can also call us anonymously.

”This is serious, we all know what could have happened and it doesn’t bear thinking about how you go from a little damaged to a (letter) box to a tragedy,” he warned.