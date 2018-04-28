Gardaí looking for information on man missing from Kilkenny City

A man has been reported missing from Kilkenny City.

48-year-old John Renehan was reported missing yesterday having last been seen on Wednesday of this week.

He’s described as being 5’4″ in height of slim build, and when last seen he was wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans and white runners.

It’s understood he was last seen walking alone along the Ring Road on Thursday evening.

Kilkenny Gardaí are looking for anyone with information on where he might have gone to contact them on 056 7775000.