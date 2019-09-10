Gardai Looking to Track Down Three Men Who Used at Least One Sledgehammer in a Kilkenny City Break-in

Three men armed with at least one sledgehammer are being sought following a break-in at a Kilkenny premises overnight.

It happened at an agricultural supplies business on the Freshford Road.

It appears three culprits entered and used a sledgehammer, or sledgehammers, to remove a safe.

Garda Andy Neil says “they weren’t successful in taking away the safe or indeed in opening the safe so it was unfruitful as a crime but we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed three individuals on foot or in a vehicle in the Freshford Road area last night any time between 10pm & 12:30am”.