Gardai manning checkpoints today locally to ensure people are not making non-essential journeys

Gardai are setting up checkpoints today to make sure people aren’t making non-essential journeys.

It follows new restrictions imposed by government, ordering people to stay at home.

The exceptions are to buy food, attend medical appointments, exercise within 2 kilometres of your home or for vital family reasons.

Travel for essential work is allowed but all social gatherings are banned.

Thousands of Gardai are patrolling streets today to make sure people are sticking to the guidelines.