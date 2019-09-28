Gardaí on the hunt for two men after attempt made on ATM in Johnstown, Kilkenny

Gardaí are on the hunt for at least two men after an attempt was made to take money from an ATM in Johnstown.

The culprits broke in through the back of O’Hare’s Spar and service station at around 5 o’clock this morning.

They didn’t manage to get anything and quickly fled the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who might have seen any suspicious vehicle or people in Johnstown in the early hours of this morning to come forward.