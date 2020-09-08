Gardai out in force on Kilkenny routes for Operation Impact

Gardai are out in force in Kilkenny for Operation Impact.

The Garda Siochana National Roads Policing Bureau,through the Divisional Roads Policing Units, led by Inspector Anthony Farrell, is tasked with keeping people safe on the roads and denying criminals use of the roads network.

The day of action has three aims to make all routes safer through enforcement, engagement & education.

It’s after three people lost their lives on roads in the county so far this year. Concern’s also been raised by the 40% increase in material damage accidents from 327 last year to 457, this year to date.

Sgt Gary Gordon says “Our ability to address this and other negative behaviour on our roads has been enhanced by technological advancements in AGS including mobility devices. Gardai now have ability road side to issue an FCN ticket, improving organisational efficiencies.”

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit will be working with the Road Safety Authority Inspectors inspecting HGV’s and the drivers qualifications, CPC and hours of driving.