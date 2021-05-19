Gardaí preserve scene in Carlow after ‘suspicious’ car fire

A scene’s been preserved in Carlow overnight following a fire.

Gardaí were altered just before midnight to the Heather Hill Wood area where a car was alight.

Sgt Peter McConnon told KCLR News “A car had been set on fire, it spread to a hedge in a driveway and it damaged a second car and also damaged a car that was parked in a driveway next door, so the Gardaí are at the scene at the moment, they stayed at the scene preserving it overnight”.

He adds “There will be a technical report done on it, Scenes of Crime will be in attendance this morning so the Gardaí are asking anybody who may have any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Carlow Garda Station”.

It’s understood that nobody was injured but the incident’s being treated as suspicious.