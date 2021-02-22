Gardaí reiterate appeal for witnesses to Kilkenny crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist

If you were on the Callan Kilkenny Road yesterday morning then Gardaí want to hear from you.

It’s after a motorcyclist in his forties was killed after being in collision with a car at Tennypark at about 11:30am.

No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson’s told KCLR News that a man in his late twenties was arrested and charged on drink-driving offences, he appeared before a special sitting of Bray District Court yesterday.

Anybody who was in the area, especially those who may have camera or dashcam footage are asked to get in touch through any Garda Station.