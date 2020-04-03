KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardai reminding locals that their road policing units are still out in force after a drug driver was caught yesterday
The car was stopped at Paulstown by members from Thomastown and a roadside test conducted
Gardaí are warning their road policing units are still out in force after a driver tested positive for drugs yesterday.
The car was stopped at Paulstown by members from Thomastown and a roadside test conducted.
The sample tested positive for cocaine and cannabis and the driver was arrested and a further blood sample taken.