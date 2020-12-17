Gardaí renew appeal for French Bulldogs missing from County Kilkenny

Gardai are still searching for two French Bulldogs stolen from Kilkenny last week.

Two of the four dogs taken during the incident at a house in the Smithstown area of Castlecomer have been found but two more are still missing.

The thieves smashed the windows of a car and broke into a shed to dog-nap the four expensive pedigree animals just after 8pm last Tuesday evening.

Two dogs were recovered from a location on the outskirts of Portlaoise on Wednesday evening.

Garda Joe Reville is renewing the appeal for witnesses or information and asks that anybody with information contact their local garda station.