Gardaí renew appeal for information on a man missing from Kilkenny for eight years

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding missing Dean Roche.

On the 22nd of March 2015 the then 31-year-old left the city estate home he shared with his mother and he never returned.

Eight years on, his family and friends still haven’t heard from him and the garda investigation remains open.

If you can shed any light on what happened you can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line1800 666 111.