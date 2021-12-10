Gardaí renew appeal for information on whereabouts of Carlow teenager missing for a week

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a Carlow teenager who’s now missing for a week.

They believe that Helen McDonnell may be travelling with a teenage boy who was also reported missing in Dublin last week.

The 15-year-old local girl was last seen in the Carlow area on Friday, 3rd December, and is described as being of slim build, around 5 foot 1 inch in height. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a black fur-lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.

Joseph ‘Jodie’ Burns has been missing since Wednesday, 1st December and was last seen at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin.

The 16-year-old is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with short blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

He was Jodie was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. He also had a black gym bag in his possession.

It’s thought the two may be in the Longford area.