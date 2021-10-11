Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to last month’s fatal crash on M7 in Co Kildare

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on last month’s fatal crash on the M7 in Co Kildare.

The two-car collision happened at about 9:35pm on 25th September northbound between Junction 10 and Junction 9A in Naas.

A man aged in his thirties was seriously injured after leaving his own vehicle to assist with those in the crash. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away.

It’s understood a number of motorists may have witnessed the incident – gardaí are asking that they come forward.

They’re also keen to hear from anybody who was travelling northbound on the M7 between 9 and 10pm that evening and who may have dashcam footage to make that available to them.

Anyone with information should contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.