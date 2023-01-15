Gardaí report rise in Covid-19 scam texts in Carlow and Kilkenny

Covid-19 scam texts are doing the rounds again.

Gardaí have issued a new warning following reports of locals receiving messages purporting to be HSE.

These messages tell people they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The text contains a link to book a mandatory test but you’re being urged not to click the link, not to provide any bank details and to block the sender and delete the message.

Garda Niamh Doran says this is likely to have been prompted by rising Covid numbers and the hospital crisis, as fraudsters tend to latch onto any topical issues going.