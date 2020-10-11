Gardaí say drivers across Carlow and Kilkenny have been respecting restrictions

KCLR News
Local Gardaí say drivers across Carlow and Kilkenny have been “broadly compliant” with Covid regulations.
This week saw checkpoints set up nationwide as part of Operation Fanacht.
Under current Level 3 restrictions, people can’t leave their county for non-essential travel.
Carlow Kilkenny Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says there have only been a few cases of people flouting the rules.