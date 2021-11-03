KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí say they and the missing Wexford man’s family are concerned for his well-being

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/11/2021

Assistance is being sought to track down a man missing from Wexford.

29-year-old Martin Donohoe from Enniscorthy was last seen on Tuesday, 26th October.

He is described as being 6 feet 1 in height, of slim build and with dark short hair and was wearing labourer workwear.

Gardaí say they and Martin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

