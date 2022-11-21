Gardaí seek help after a number of separate burglaries at homes in Carlow and Kilkenny

Break-ins in Carlow and Kilkenny in the past few days are being investigated by local Gardaí.

There was a burglary at a house on Bridge St on the Pollerton Road, Carlow between 1am and 2am on Thursday morning.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.

There was also a break-in at a house in Hebron Park in Kilkenny on Wednesday evening between 5pm and 7pm.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact any local garda station.