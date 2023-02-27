Gardaí seek witnesses to attack on Carlow house and a separate car fire

Gardaí are appealing for any footage of an attack on a house on the Burren Road in Carlow in the early hours of the morning.

A loud bang alerted the occupier of the house in Cois Abhainn that the front window was on fire at 2am and they subsequently extinguished it.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or any other footage of the incident is asked to contact Gardaí in the town.

Separately, a car on fire on the Beech Road in Carlow was reported at 2.30 this morning.

The fire services dealt with the blaze but Gardaí are investigating both incidents of criminal damage.